First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community Bancshares an industry rank of 14 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

“First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/first-community-bancshares-inc-fcbc-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) opened at 27.38 on Thursday. First Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.86.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.00. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community Bancshares will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank operates under the trade names First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a division of the bank, in Tennessee.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bancshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.