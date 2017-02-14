FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,925 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 91,597 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of FireEye worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in FireEye by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,497 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,298 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,218 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.99 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.96 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, February 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, FBN Securities cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 54,786 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $637,709.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David G. Dewalt sold 151,644 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $1,765,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,011 shares of company stock worth $3,786,466. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

