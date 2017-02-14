FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Harris Corporation (HRS)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,476 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.76% of Harris Corporation worth $96,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 44.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after buying an additional 109,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,096,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,075,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 360.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) traded up 0.87% on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. 708,821 shares of the stock were exchanged. Harris Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harris Corporation will post $5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other Harris Corporation news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 21,050 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,220,985.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,163.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at $86,616.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

