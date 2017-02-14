FIL Ltd Has $94,479,000 Stake in SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of SBA Communications Corporation worth $94,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in SBA Communications Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in SBA Communications Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in SBA Communications Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded down 0.81% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. 608,701 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 0.72. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $118.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of SBA Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

SBA Communications Corporation Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

