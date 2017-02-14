FIL Ltd Has $423,709,000 Stake in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. L-3 Communications Holdings accounts for approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.60% of L-3 Communications Holdings worth $423,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Airain ltd increased its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 225.2% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 819,689 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.11. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.17 and a 12 month high of $166.87.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. L-3 Communications Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from L-3 Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on L-3 Communications Holdings from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L-3 Communications Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

In other L-3 Communications Holdings news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $3,540,104.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

