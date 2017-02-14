Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.83-5.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) opened at 142.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.80.

“Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.