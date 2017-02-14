Expedia Inc (NDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Expedia (NDAQ:EXPE) opened at 119.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. Expedia has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $133.55.

“Expedia Inc (EXPE) Price Target Cut to $160.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/expedia-inc-expe-price-target-cut-to-160-00.html.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

