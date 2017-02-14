EQT Corporation (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) opened at 62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The stock’s market cap is $10.80 billion. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.61.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. EQT Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm earned $379.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,271.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of EQT Corporation in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered EQT Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price target on EQT Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded EQT Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/eqt-corporation-eqt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-15th.html.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company. The Company operates through two business segments: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. EQT Production is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with over 10 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.4 million acres, including approximately 630,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.