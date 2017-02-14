EnteroMedics Inc. (ETRM) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

EnteroMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:ETRM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,396 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 13th total of 1,164,610 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,003,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) opened at 7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. EnteroMedics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s market cap is $12.43 million.

Separately, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of EnteroMedics from $17.19 to $11.06 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About EnteroMedics

EnteroMedics Inc (EnteroMedics) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

