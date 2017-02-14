Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €5.35 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €4.80 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €4.20 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.60 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.65 ($4.94).

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) opened at 4.032 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of €40.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.96. Enel S.p.A. has a one year low of €3.52 and a one year high of €4.24.

Enel S.p.A. Company Profile

Enel SpA (Enel) is a multinational energy company and a global integrated operator in the electricity and gas industries with a focus on Europe and Latin America. The Company’s segments include Italy, Iberian Peninsula, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Renewable Energy and Other. The Company’s divisions include Generation, Trading, Infrastructure and Networks, Upstream Gas and Renewable Energy.

