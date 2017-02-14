Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. (EVBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EASTERN VA BKSH is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they provide full banking services, including commercial and consumer demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, Visa and Mastercard revolving credit accounts, drive-in banking services and automated teller machine transactions. The area served by them is primarily the counties of Essex, Northumberland, King & Queen, King William, Richmond, Lancaster, Hanover, Gloucester, Middlesex and Caroline. “

Shares of Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ:EVBS) opened at 10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Eastern Virginia Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ:EVBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eastern Virginia Bankshares had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Virginia Bankshares will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eastern Virginia Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/eastern-virginia-bankshares-inc-evbs-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Virginia Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Virginia Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Virginia Bankshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Virginia Bankshares

Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiary, EVB (the Bank). EVB is a community bank focusing on small to medium-sized businesses and consumers in its coastal plain markets and the emerging suburbs outside of the Richmond, Tidewater, and southern Virginia areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.