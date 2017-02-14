Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 78.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/duke-energy-corporation-duk-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-86-on-march-16th.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Vetr upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other news, EVP Frank H. Yoho purchased 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.