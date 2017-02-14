Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 350.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) opened at 2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Diana Containerships has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm’s market cap is $24.82 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diana Containerships stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Diana Containerships worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Containerships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is engaged in the business of ownership of containerships. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation industry through the ownership of containerships and operates its fleet through Unitized Ocean Transport Limited (UOT), a subsidiary of the Company. UOT provides the Company and its vessels with management and administrative services.

