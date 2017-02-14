Dana Incorporated (DAN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) opened at 19.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Dana has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Dana had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Schulz sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $135,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $427,399.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dana by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Dana by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 20.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,384,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after buying an additional 581,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dana by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after buying an additional 686,895 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Inc, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a provider of high technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company offers its products to vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

