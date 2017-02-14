Citigroup Inc. set a €73.50 ($78.19) target price on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.38 ($77.00).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.00 on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €50.88 and a 52 week high of €73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of €72.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €70.34 and its 200 day moving average is €65.35.

“Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €73.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/daimler-ag-dai-given-a-73-50-price-target-at-citigroup-inc.html.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.