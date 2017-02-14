Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.12.

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) opened at 5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $831.59 million. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

“Crew Energy Inc (CR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/crew-energy-inc-cr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-scotiabank.html.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.