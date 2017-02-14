Corium International, Inc. (CORI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 111.14% and a negative return on equity of 251.05%.

Shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) opened at 2.89 on Tuesday. Corium International has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company’s market cap is $65.04 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Corium International makes up about 1.0% of RTW Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned 3.83% of Corium International worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corium International in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

