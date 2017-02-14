Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Position Cut by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,040 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Core-Mark Holding Company worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 115.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) traded down 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,778 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.69.

“Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Position Cut by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/core-mark-holding-company-inc-core-position-cut-by-neumeier-poma-investment-counsel-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark Holding Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens set a $49.00 price target on Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, VP William Stein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher L. Walsh sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $55,111.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,805.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,391 shares of company stock valued at $859,681. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core-Mark Holding Company

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.