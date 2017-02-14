Concordia International Corp (CXR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Concordia International Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Concordia International Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Concordia International Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Concordia International Corp presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Shares of Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) opened at 3.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The stock’s market cap is $165.81 million. Concordia International Corp has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

About Concordia International Corp

