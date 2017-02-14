Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Comcast Corporation from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Instinet increased their price objective on Comcast Corporation from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie raised Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on Comcast Corporation from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $118,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $1,051,967.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,839 shares of company stock valued at $17,165,153. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Comcast Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation during the third quarter worth $110,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 80.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 75.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Shares of Comcast Corporation are scheduled to split on Monday, February 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 17th.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Comcast Corporation’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Comcast Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

