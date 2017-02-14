Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.66% on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,516,281 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company earned $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Bottling Investments, and Corporate. It markets, manufactures and sells beverage concentrates referred to as beverage bases, and syrups, including fountain syrups (concentrate business or concentrate operations), and finished sparkling and still beverages (finished product business or finished product operations).

