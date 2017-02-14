Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) opened at 13.98 on Tuesday. Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

About Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with focus on cash distributions. The Fund focuses on achieving its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

