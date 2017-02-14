Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Position Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.57% of Cinemark Holdings worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the third quarter worth $2,485,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) traded down 1.07% on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 956,405 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $42.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.94 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, EVP Tom Owens sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $120,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $216,745.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $471,595. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (Cinemark) is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: United States markets and international markets.

