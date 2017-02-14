CIBC Raises Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) Price Target to C$19.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.13.

Shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) opened at 18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated service provider to the oil and gas industry with operations across producing regions throughout North America. The Company is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste and refined products.

