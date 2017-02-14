CIBC Boosts Fortis Inc (FTS) Price Target to C$48.00

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.63.

Shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. Fortis has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

