Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) PT Raised to C$0.50

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Chinook Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.55.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) opened at 0.425 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $91.99 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Chinook Energy has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Chinook Energy Company Profile

Chinook Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas production company focused on development and exploration opportunities in western Canada. The Company has assets in the Plains-West Central District, the Grande Prairie District and the Peace River Arch District. The Company’s operations combine multi-zone conventional production and resource plays in its Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin producing properties and undeveloped land predominately located in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

