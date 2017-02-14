Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (ARCA:CQP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CQP. Howard Weil lowered Cheniere Energy Partners, from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners, from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cheniere Energy Partners, (ARCA:CQP) opened at 31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.69 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners, has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (ARCA:CQP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc The Company operates in LNG terminal business segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), the Company owns and operates the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway approximately four miles from the Gulf Coast.

