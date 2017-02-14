Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) opened at 48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company’s market capitalization is $11.02 billion.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in Liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

