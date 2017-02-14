Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 959,825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.47.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,088,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,053 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

