CDW Corporation (CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDW Corporation offers information technology products and services to business, government, education and healthcare customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Its hardware products comprise network communications, notebooks/mobile devices, data storage, video monitors, printers, desktops and servers as well as NetComm products. The company’s software services include licensing, licensing management, software solutions and services. In addition, it offers configuration services which include virtualization, collaboration, security, mobility, data centre optimization and cloud computing. CDW Corporation is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of CDW Corporation from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CDW Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CDW Corporation from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CDW Corporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CDW Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) opened at 59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $59.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CDW Corporation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CDW Corporation by 258.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,699,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,190,000 after buying an additional 2,668,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 105.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 1,958,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 1,239.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 1,421,317 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 344.3% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 778,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 73.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 433,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation (CDW) provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers. The Corporate segment is divided into a medium/large business customer channel, serving customers with approximately 100 employees and a small business customer channel, serving customers with over 100 employees.

