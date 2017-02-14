CBS Corporation (CBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) opened at 65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. CBS Corporation has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

CBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wunderlich began coverage on CBS Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. CBS Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

