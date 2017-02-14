CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) opened at 34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Groch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,979.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,150 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

