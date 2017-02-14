Career Education Corporation (CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Career Education Corporation an industry rank of 90 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Career Education Corporation news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $64,074.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,560 shares in the company, valued at $996,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Career Education Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Career Education Corporation by 52.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/career-education-corporation-ceco-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) opened at 9.49 on Thursday. Career Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Career Education Corporation Company Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Career Education Corporation (CECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.