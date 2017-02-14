Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price (up previously from C$14.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.75 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) opened at 16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Canfor has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

“Canfor Co. (CFP) Price Target Raised to C$19.50” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/canfor-co-cfp-price-target-raised-to-c19-50.html.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation is a Canada-based integrated forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. The Company operates through two segments: Lumber, and Pulp and Paper.

