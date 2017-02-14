Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco Corporation to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Cameco Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Cameco Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) opened at 11.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.64 billion. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.36 million. Cameco Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Cameco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation Company Profile

Cameco Corp (Cameco) is a Canada-based uranium producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

