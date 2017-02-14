Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.49 million. Bruker Corporation had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 9.02%. Bruker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Bruker Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) opened at 25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Bruker Corporation news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $48,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699,606 shares in the company, valued at $863,320,977.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ingen Chris Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Bruker Corporation by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bruker Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Bruker Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Bruker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

