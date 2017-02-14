Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$28.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/brookfield-business-partners-lp-bbu-un-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-scotiabank.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a provider of business services, including construction services, residential real estate services and facilities management. The Company operates through five segments: Construction services, Other business services, Energy operations, Other industrial operations, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.