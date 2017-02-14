Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orthofix International N.V. an industry rank of 201 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) opened at 37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.36 million, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.36. Orthofix International N.V. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 50.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix International N.V.

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

