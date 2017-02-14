BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.10 ($71.38) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. S&P Global Inc. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.92 ($50.98) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.98 ($63.80).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of €70.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €35.27 and a 12-month high of €63.35.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/bnp-paribas-sa-bnp-given-a-78-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.