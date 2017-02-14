Morgan Stanley set a €69.90 ($74.36) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.92 ($50.98) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.98 ($63.80).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.37 and a 200 day moving average of €52.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €35.27 and a 52-week high of €63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of €70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

“BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €69.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/bnp-paribas-sa-bnp-given-a-69-90-price-target-at-morgan-stanley.html.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

