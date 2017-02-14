BNP Paribas set a €213.00 ($226.60) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale set a €186.00 ($197.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €193.38 ($205.72).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 189.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €184.49 and a 200-day moving average of €166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of €95.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €130.55 and a 52-week high of €193.35.

“BNP Paribas Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €213.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/bnp-paribas-analysts-give-lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-mc-a-213-00-price-target.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing, and other activities. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions.

