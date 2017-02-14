Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a focus stock rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) opened at 7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The stock’s market cap is $2.02 billion. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.50.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/birchcliff-energys-bir-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

