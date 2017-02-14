Barclays PLC Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.10 ($71.38) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. S&P Global Inc. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.92 ($50.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.98 ($63.80).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.37 and its 200-day moving average is €52.45. The company has a market capitalization of €70.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €35.27 and a 12-month high of €63.35.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

