Barclays PLC Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) a €103.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research GmbH set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($88.30) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.09 ($93.71).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 86.477 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12-month low of €63.42 and a 12-month high of €91.67. The company has a market cap of €56.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.52 and a 200 day moving average of €81.21.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

