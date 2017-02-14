Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Independent Research GmbH set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.70 ($26.28).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.30 and a 200 day moving average of €21.89. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12-month low of €13.48 and a 12-month high of €24.57.

“Baader Bank Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/baader-bank-reiterates-25-00-price-target-for-thyssenkrupp-ag-tka.html.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.