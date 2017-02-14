AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AveXis, Inc. is a gene therapy company which develops and commercializes treatments for neurological genetic diseases primarily in United States. The Company’s product candidate consists of AVXS-101 which is in clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, the genetic cause of infant mortality. AveXis, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.33 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded up 0.54% on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 129,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. AveXis has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The firm’s market cap is $1.61 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXS. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in AveXis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in AveXis by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AveXis by 98.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, formerly Biolife Cell Bank, Inc, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

