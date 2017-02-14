Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSE:AKG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Asanko Gold from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Asanko Gold from C$6.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) opened at 4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $845.66 million. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/asanko-gold-inc-akg-earns-outperform-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc (Asanko) is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is focused on advancing its principal project, the Asanko Gold Mine, to commercial production. The Company’s segment is the exploration and development of resource properties. In addition to its principal project, the Company holds a portfolio of other Ghanaian gold concessions in various stages of exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.