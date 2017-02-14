Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 19,800 Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Red Hat worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Red Hat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Red Hat by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,230 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Red Hat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,695 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Red Hat by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,216 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) traded up 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 1,075,782 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. Red Hat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 16,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $1,231,173.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,268.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

