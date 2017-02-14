Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 756,700 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 756,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,689,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of NetApp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NetApp by 168.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 461,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 525.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 472,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 396,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,001,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,150,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 0.088% on Tuesday, reaching $39.545. The company had a trading volume of 923,887,001 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.885 and a beta of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on NetApp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.73 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $143,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,690.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,524. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

