Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Vmware, Inc. (VMW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Vmware worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vmware during the third quarter valued at $79,048,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vmware during the third quarter valued at $7,017,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vmware by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 570,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vmware by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 255,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vmware by 214.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded up 0.2230% on Tuesday, hitting $90.5715. 737,809 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.5797 and a beta of 0.97. Vmware, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $90.88.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Vmware had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vmware, Inc. will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vmware from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vmware from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,026,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vmware

VMware, Inc is a provider of virtualization infrastructure solutions and cloud infrastructure solutions. The Company develops and markets its product and service offerings within three product groups, which include software-defined data center (SDDC), hybrid cloud computing and end-user computing (EUC).

